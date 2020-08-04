x
SEO Checklist: The Positive & Negative Signals You Need to Know About [Infographic]

Aug. 4, 2020

Are you looking for ways to improve your ranking on Google? Want to learn the positive and negative signals Google looks out for?

The team from Blue Ocean Group share their tips for success in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary of what they cover:

  • The umbrella of off-page SEO
  • Trust factors that have a positive impact
  • Ways to build better backlinks
  • Social media signals
  • Tactics to avoid

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Listing of off-page SEO factors

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

