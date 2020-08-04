SEO Checklist: The Positive & Negative Signals You Need to Know About [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your ranking on Google? Want to learn the positive and negative signals Google looks out for?

The team from Blue Ocean Group share their tips for success in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary of what they cover:

The umbrella of off-page SEO

Trust factors that have a positive impact

Ways to build better backlinks

Social media signals

Tactics to avoid

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.