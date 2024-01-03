A Simple Guide to B2B Social Media Marketing [Infographic]

Looking to update your social media marketing approach in the new year?

This will help. The team from SEMRush have put together a new guide to B2B social media marketing, though most of the points noted here could be applied to any comprehensive social media strategy.

The SEMRush team emphasizes research and segmentation, as well as targeted messaging for different types of consumers. Done well, this approach will ensure that you stay on the right track, and continue to provide valuable, informative content to your prospective customers.

You can check out the SEMRush blog for more in-depth insight into these tips.