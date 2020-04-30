x
#SMTLive Recap: Social Media Team Structures, Management Processes, and Tools in 2020

April 30, 2020

The title of this past Tuesday’s #SMTLive chat was “Collaboration Processes: Strategies for Managing Social Media Virtually.” We set out to learn how social media professionals are managing work efficiently in a remote-work environment. We got answers and more.

Social Media Marketing Team Structures and Content Collaborators  

To start, we asked people to share what their social media teams look like (size and individual roles). Most people on the chat said they are a part of a one-person team or a small 2-3 person team. 

Our next question was “Who do you regularly collaborate with to produce and manage social media content?” Everyone, regardless of team size, had a lot to share here. 

The Classic In-House Team

We’ve got the classic in-house social media managers who collaborate with designers to build content.

Larger organizations usually have a myriad of people to report to and work with to build content every week.

The Freelancer or Social Media Agency

And then there are all the outsourced social media managers  some are individual freelancers and some come as a larger team from an agency. 

Working with clients adds an extra element of collaboration to the content creation process. Similar to an in-house team, the agency teams have people to report to inside their organization, and then times that (by two, three, four, etc.) by the number of clients you are working with.

Client work involves managing and reporting to an even wider net of people. Everything from legal discussions, strategic planning and content review is a regular collaboration process between the social media marketer and each client.

Weekly collaboration processes may look something like this: 

Processes Change Due to Industry & Knowledge-Gaps

Every industry is unique and creating content for clients may bring up unique challenges. One of those challenges would be creating content for an international brand when you, as the content creator, don't speak the language fluently. 

Another challenge is the lack of industry knowledge. Connecting with people and learning from involved with the organization you're working for is key to creating content for their brand.

Whether you’re a freelancer collaborating with clients or an in-house social media marketer collaborating with designers and reporting to business executives, every person managing social media for a brand has a larger “team” of individuals they need to communicate with on a regular basis

Remote-Work and COVID-19 Challenges

After creating a clear picture of the similarities and differences of work-flows and content creation processes for social media marketers across various industries, we dove into the current situation: How has the current global health crisis and everyone working remote changed or affected your social media management processes?

Lucky for us, tech-savy digital marketers, most of us haven't experienced major changes to work processes. In fact, the majority of people participating in this chat said they were used to working from home.

For most marketers, the real challenge has not been remote work; instead, it's been challenges caused by quarantine and a global change in mindset and priorities.

Quarantine Challenges 

Parents are having trouble working normal schedules with their children around 24/7.

And occasionally, finding motivation can be a struggle when you're all alone.

Content Marketing Challenges

Adjusting your marketing message and tone in any situation takes a lot of thought. Finding the right words to speak to your audience during a global-pandemic is a challenge.

Creating content for brands and industries that are temporarily closed is another one. Especially those accounts that post photos of their business or videos of community locations, it's difficult to find new content to post.

Social Media Collaboration Tools

Processes may not have changed much, but the tools we use to communicate, collaborate and get work done are more important than ever. Everything business process now operates online. 

Here are a few social media tools our community cannot live without:

Content Creation & Management

Collaborating With Your Team

  • G Suite (Docs, Drive, etc.) for saving, sharing and collaborating on work.
  • Dropbox for sharing and collaborating on work.
  • Box for sharing and collaborating on work.
  • Trello for task management.
  • ActiveCollab for team collaboration and project management.
  • monday.com for team collaboration and project management.
  • Basecamp for team collaboration and project management.
  • Asana for team collaboration and project management.

The Future of Social Media Marketing Processes

To end this chat, we asked everyone to share what they think the future looks like for social media marketers.

For the most part, people don't expect much to change. We already covered the reality that not many social media marketers have had to change their work processes under these circumstances. We are fortunate to already be well-versed in online-communication, and those who've had to learn these systems probably won't go back to previous methods.

It's also possible that remote work becomes the new normal. 

The bottom line here is that our community may face similar challenges to others during times likes this, but for the most part we are prepared to handle whatever is thrown at us. 

