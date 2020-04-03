SMTLive Recaps Mindful Marketing: Adjusting Your Tone During A Crisis

x
April 3, 2020

Happy quarantine day infinity everyone. We know a lot of social media marketers are riding the metaphorical struggle bus from the comfort of their couches as to how to handle the pandemic on social. Going along with scheduled content as normal doesn't seem like an option for a lot of us right now. 

We're thankful that we have the unique opportunity to come together as a community through #SMTLive to address all the many questions we have about social media marketing right now. In this week's chat, users gave us a solid round-up as to how to handle your tone and messaging regarding Coronavirus on social media. While many common threads ran through this chat, the number one takeaway was that no marketer is alone in wondering how to handle this whole thing.

The words "awareness" and "empathy" abounded in these answers.

An excited or celebratory tone could seem tone-deaf right now.

As we said before, #SMTLive users emphasized awareness of the current situation in terms of what's important on social these days. Being that Coronavirus is on everyone's minds, not talking about it at all sounds like quite the faux pas. 

In that same vein, a lot of social media marketers probably scheduled content for April without planning for a pandemic. It's important to check on these posts before they go out and make sure they're still relevant now that we have a little more than your average marketing environment to deal with.

That leads us to our next question: Where's the rule book here? It seems like a few of you have made some bullet-pointed guidelines of your own.

It looks like more than a few brands are in social media marketers' camps right now too, being that so many are putting out checklists like the ones above.

We told you empathy came up a lot here. People need kindness and understanding in times of crisis.

Marketers as a whole are used to talking to an audience. But @missamander brought up that now might be the time to hone in on listening more than speaking.

Last but not least, @onlineoptimism shared their expert tips on this topic as self-proclaimed "Hurricane Season regulars."

How does your marketing plan look for the coming weeks and months ahead in light of the virus?

Most of our's probably look like the image above. But a vent sesh, and knowing what other social media marketers are doing to extinguish said fire, is always helpful.

We've heard the words "grinding to a halt" across industries during the pandemic. Social media professionals clearly haven't been exempt.

@crgob advised that flexibility has helped manage the chaos.

And to anyone in the events sector, we feel for you.

Adding editorial notes sounds like a helpful strategy to preserve content that's just too good to kill entirely. 

Moving campaigns and other plans around seems like the way of the world right now. As much as you might feel like you're alone in these struggles, clearly, a lot of other marketers on #SMTLive alone are dealing with very similar questions.

For our next question, we wanted users to share resources with the #SMTLive community in regards to handling this crisis on social. So here's what's out there...

And what isn't...

We'd love to see a few adapted before and afters for content during COVID-19.

A guide for how to DIY a client photoshoot from home could be a lifesaver for many.

Yes please @missamander, agency layoffs haven't been talked about enough during this whole thing.

Now more than ever, we need advice from each other during these #SMTLive chats. 

@charumisra advised against scheduled content here, as it could be more trouble than it's worth during this crisis. 

We love the "little walks" as a treat idea.  

Again, you're not alone!

If you're up to it, @maddielydon_ suggested using any newfound free time for creative pursuits. 

It might seem a bit ironic coming from #SMTLive, but everyone could use a social media detox now and then. Usually, our personal social media feeds have happy news on them, like engagements, weddings, college graduations, and babies. But because a lot of that happy stuff has been replaced with bad news about the virus, coupled with the fact that we're all scrolling on our phones more than usual right now, a break doesn't sound like a bad idea. 

We hope you can continue to find community in our #SMTLive Twitter chats until this whole thing is over. Here's the info for this upcoming Tuesday's chat. We hope to see you there. 

