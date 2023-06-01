Snap Announces New Activations for Pride Month, Including Themed Bitmoji Clothing

Snapchat has announced a new slate of activations for Pride Month, including Spotlight challenges, Bitmoji clothing, new AR elements, and more.

First off, on Spotlight, its TikTok-like vertical video feed in the app. Snapchat’s teaming up with a selection of LGBTQ+ creators for a new set of Spotlight challenges, giving users a chance to win a share of $40,000 for taking part.

As per Snap:

“Starting June 1st through June 27th, Snapchatters can show off their most hilarious comedy sketches, best outfits and glam for Pride, favorite queer-owned business, and most impressive trick shot on Spotlight.”

As noted, the themed challenges will enable Snapchatters to win prizes for their participation, while also taking part in the broader celebration of the event.

Snapchat’s also partnering with Nike on a new series of ‘Be True’ Bitmoji fashion items, available to dress up your digital doppelganger in the app.

As you can see, right now, you can grab a limited-edition ‘Be True’ hoodie for your character in the app, with a physical version of the same also available on Nike.com as part of Nike’s annual Pride collection.

Interested users can head here to claim the hoodie for their Bitmoji, which will be added to your avatar’s outfit and saved to ‘My Closet’ on Snapchat to wear after the Drop ends.

Finally, Snapchat’s also using its new SEEN Camera experience to empower users to share their stories in the app.

The SEEN Camera Lens provides topic prompts, interview questions and AR effects, to help guide Snapchatters through the storytelling process. Through this, Snapchat’s encouraging users to share their stories for Pride Month, in order to help provide more perspective for others in the app.

Snapchat says that it will also be launching additional themed Lenses, filters, stickers, and captions throughout the month, providing more ways for users to participate in the event.

There are a range of ways to participate in Pride on Snapchat, and show your support for the LGBTQ+ community.