Snap Provides Tips for Advertisers Looking to Tap into Super Bowl Discussion

Looking to run promotions on Snapchat during the Super Bowl this weekend?

This will help.

Snapchat recently commissioned Kantar to analyze a range of Super Bowl-related campaigns in the app, in order to establish what works best, and how brands can tap into the surrounding discussion and engagement.

And while the findings are largely as you would expect, there could be some notes of inspiration, that might change your approach in the app.

First off, the Kantar team analyzed brand lift data from 30 previous Super Bowl campaigns in the app, and compared them against industry norms. The analysis found that Super Bowl promotions on Snap drive higher Ad Awareness Lift, and even better results when the campaign includes an AR Lens.

AR Lenses are a bigger commitment, and a more challenging one to enact, but if you can, it could be a good way to maximize your messaging in line with the event.

Note also that the data above refers to “ad awareness” not “brand awareness”, which relates to each specific campaign. That’s a potentially important distinction, based on this analysis.

Kantar also found that exposure to multiple Snap ad products as part of a single Super Bowl campaign drives even more awareness

Which is probably a fairly logical outcome, in that if you expand your promotions even further, through different ad tools, you’re likely to get more exposure, and thus, more resonance. I’m not sure that this is a major finding, but it could encourage brands to extend their Super Bowl initiatives, where possible.

Finally, the Kantar team also looked at Snap video ad best practices, based on 10,000 examples.

They found that:

Super Bowl advertisers should use both text and voiceover to communicate direct calls to action, highlight key benefits, and feature deals.

For food/beverage campaigns, it is important to have prominent shots of the product to entice viewers to consume

For services campaigns such as sports betting, streaming, delivery, or utilities, a celebrity/human presence, engaging storylines and humor drive better results

I mean, not everyone can afford a celebrity for their Super Bowl push, but if you can, you should. Which actually applies to pretty much every campaign ever, if you’re able to get a high profile person to front your promotion, it’s likely worth it, accounting for product/personality match, etc.

I’m not sure there are any major revelations in this new data, but the insights could help you map out your Super Bowl promotions for the game.

It might also be late now to be jumping in, especially given the competition for attention. But if Snap had been on your radar anyway, these tips could help.

You can see the full results of Kantar’s Snapchat Super Bowl Ads study here.