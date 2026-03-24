Snapchat adds AI-powered image-to-video generation to Lens Studio

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Snapchat will enable AR developers to create their own artificial intelligence-based image-to-video effects. Lens Studio users are now able to integrate five-second AI-generated clips into their Lenses, based on user uploaded photos and developer-defined prompts.

Lens Studio enables creators to work with Snapchat’s AR and AI tools to create new experiences in the app, and this new option provides another way to integrate AI generation into Lens projects.

Those projects can then be launched within the Snapchat app. Paying Snapchat Lens+ subscribers can then engage with these new options using Snapchat’s own AI video generation process to generate custom video clips.

As explained by Snap: “While much of the AI video landscape today feels distant or technical, AI Clips make AI video instant, personal, and shareable. For the first time, developers can build and publish photo-to-video AI directly to Snapchat from the GenAI Suite in Lens Studio.”

The expansion will give Snapchat a means to lean into the creativity of its developer community in order to build upon its AI Lens options, thus tapping into a key strength of the app.

While Meta has relied on its own development team to come up with AR experiences, Snapchat called on its users to build their own AR options. That allowed the company to discover new trends and usage behaviors that have prompted viral engagement options.

Indeed, Snapchat has long been the leader in AR development, with virtually every viral AR trend, from spewing rainbows to anime characters, originating from the app.

Snap hopes to tap into the same with AI-powered image-to-video, with its developer community now able to build new experiences that could spark more engagement and interest.

Snapchat said a key component of this new image-to-video push is its closed prompt approach, which enables developers, rather than users, to define the user experience.

As per Snap: “What makes AI Clips stand out in the broader AI video landscape is what they don’t try to be. They aren’t open-ended, text-to-video tools or experimental demos. They are closed-prompt AI experiences designed for scale, creativity, and repeat engagement. There’s currently nothing else on the market that combines closed-prompt AI video generation with direct photo input, real distribution, and monetization.”

Snapchat said that this will provide its developer community with an opportunity to reach “a tuned in audience with a single, well-crafted idea.”

So rather than just letting users generate whatever they want through this AI generation process, Snap is pitching the creativity of developers as a core element of the experience. The company is relying on developers’ imagination to build more engaging AI Lens options.

This will also provide opportunities for developers who are enrolled in its Lens+ payouts program, enabling them to earn money from Lens usage.

It’s an interesting approach, which, as noted, will enable Snapchat to lean into its creator community in order to build engaging AI experiences, and drive all new trends. And if these new experiences do catch on with paying users, Snap could then expand them to all users as well.