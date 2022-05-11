Snapchat's Latest Viral AR Effect Underlines its Nous and Understanding of AR Elements

Honestly, when was the last time that any app other than Snapchat produced an AR effect that went viral?

Snapchat’s repeatedly underlined its nous and capacity in this respect, from spewing rainbows to dancing hotdogs, from aged up effects to anime characters.

And now, Snap’s done it again with another ridiculous but also ridiculously funny Lens effect.

This effect, called simply ‘Crying’ makes you look, as it sounds, like you’re crying, no matter how you try to contort your face to avoid it.

You’ve likely seen videos posted with the effect, as they’re everywhere at the moment, with people re-posting Snap originated clips on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and more.

In fact, since launching just last week, over 180 million Snapchatters have engaged with the Crying Lens – using it, in total, a whopping 1.3 billion times.

This is why Snapchat has remained a relevant and important platform, despite rising competition – while Meta stole Stories, and various other apps have become the next cool thing over time, Snap remains a key connector for many users, while it’s also at the forefront of the AR shift, despite competing with much more well-resourced players in the space.

Which is also why Snap could still end up winning in the broader race towards AR glasses.

Meta, of course, has launched an initial version of its smart glasses, which will eventually morph into its AR wearables, while Apple is also working on AR glasses, and just today, Google outlined its development of AR glasses at its I/O event.

Snap is also eying the next stage of development for its Spectacles, and on the surface, it may seem like Snap has no chance in going up against the big tech giants in this space.

But Snap just gets it, and it repeatedly gets it right, with AR tools and features that appeal to its target audience. From crazy face filters to AR art installations, Snapchat is far more in-tune with what its users want, and that may well end up seeing it better placed to capitalize on the next stage of AR connection – which also includes AR as an eCommerce element, another aspect that Snap’s developing.

In essence, what I’m saying here is that Snapchat is the best at AR. Even without the same technological capacity, the same resources to throw at it, even if it’s not as big or powerful as other players, there is very clearly strong reason to have faith in Snap’s developmental capacity, and audience understanding, as we move into the next phase of connection.

The Metaverse is Meta’s big thing, but AR could arguably be even more influential, and Snap is leading the way in virtually every aspect in the AR race.

So while making your friends cry via digital effects is funny, the broader implications here are significant, and it’s worth noting Snap’s repeated success on the AR development front.