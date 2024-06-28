Snapchat Adds Fan Celebration Elements for Euro 2024

With the Euro 2024 knockout stage coming up, Snapchat has outlined the various ways that Snapchatters can engage with the event in the app, via a range of Lenses and activations to show your support for your team.

Snapchat has released 20 exclusive AR lenses for the event, which are designed to “encourage Snapchatters to turn all their emotions and reactions to the action on the pitch, into memes to share with their friends and family” in the app.

As you can see in the above clip, Snap has a range of character depictions and supporter effects for various aspects of the tournament.

Snap’s also partnered with Nike and Adidas on “Kit Selector” AR lenses, which enable Snapchatters to try on all the official EUROs Nike and Adidas team kits. Users can also swipe up to buy supporter gear in the app, which is a key element of Snap’s expanded commerce push, extending digital Lenses to real life products. The same also relates to its Bitmoji characters and the clothing you dress these depictions in.

Snap’s also partnered with Deutsche Telekom on a series of Euro 2024 AR Lenses, while Lufthansa and SunExpress have also launched dedicated Euro 2024 elements.

In terms of content, Snapchat is also hosting official Euro 2024 highlights in Germany, France, the Middle East and North Africa, through partnerships with Deutsche Telekom, Axel Springer, TF1, beIN SPORTS.

Snapchat’s young audience skew makes it a great platform for event tie-ins, while Snapchat users are also highly engaged in sports overall. In combination, it's clear that Euro 2024 will be a big focus for many users in the app, which could also provide opportunities for brand tie-ins and promotions.

You can read more about Snap’s Euro 2024 elements here.