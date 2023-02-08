Snapchat Announces its Partner Summit for 2023

Snapchat has announced that its annual Partner Summit will be held on the 19th of April, where it will preview its latest tools, advancements, and community-building features.

As per Snap:

“Now in its fifth year, the Snap Partner Summit keynote will unveil a wide array of new products, tools, and services and showcase marquee partnerships that enhance the way the Snapchat community communicates, discovers, shops, and connects with their passions including fashion, sports, and music.”

Those partnerships will likely include an expansion of Snap’s retail partnerships, which will see more brands integrating Snap AR features into their promotions.

This is a key area of growth for Snap, while it’s also developing its new digital clothing options for Bitmoji characters, as another means to integrate with retailers, and showcase virtual and real world products in the app.

And maybe we’ll also get new insights into Snap’s evolving AR Spectacles, which have been kept pretty quiet, but remain in development.

Either way, it’ll be worth tuning in and getting the latest info on Snap’s upcoming updates, which could have impacts for your strategy.

Anyone will be able to virtually attend the Partner Summit at snappartnersummit.com, while Snap says that it will also upload videos of all the sessions to its YouTube channel.