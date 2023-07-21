Snapchat Announces New Activations for the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Snapchat has announced some new activations for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, including a new, real-time AR interactive experience, Bitmoji clothing, stickers, and more.

The main addition is Snap’s new ‘Team Tracker’ Lens, which uses 3D Bitmoji player avatars to share insights into World Cup matches in real time.

As you can see in this example, the new Lens showcases game scores as they happen, as well as stats and facts about individual players, all in a new 3D presentation format.

That could help more people engage with the event from afar, in an all new way, while it’ll also showcase Snap’s new 3D Bitmoji designs, which it just launched this week.

Snap’s also added selfie Lenses for every participating country, so you can showcase your national pride in the app, while there’s also a jersey try-on Lens, so you can see how you look in each team’s kit.

It’s also launching a new experience, created in partnership with Togethxr, which will encourage Snapchatters to show their support and advocacy for women’s sports.

Snap’s also partnered with adidas on a new range of Bitmoji clothing, and added new stickers and filters for each of the participating countries.

There’ll also be new programming and Spotlight challenges tied into the event, helping Snap users engage with the Women’s World Cup in a range of ways.

Soccer has seen steadily increasing engagement in the app, with last year’s men’s World Cup driving strong engagement. Indeed, Snap says that its users tried on Bitmoji World Cup football kits over 449 million times during last year’s event, while 75 million Snapchatters watch sports content every month.

These new activations will help to increase sports engagement, and enable more soccer fans to engage with the event.