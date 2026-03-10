 Skip to main content
Snapchat drives TV viewership, promotions

Published March 10, 2026
Snapchat published a new report which looked at how social networks influence TV show viewing and how expanded discussion online can drive audience engagement.   

The study, conducted by Snap in partnership with Omnicom Media and Ipsos, looked at how TV shows are promoted online and how they gain traction within social networks.  

As per Snapchat: “According to the study, two-thirds of TV viewers say they’re more likely to watch a show after seeing it advertised on social platforms. But ads are only part of the story. Organic social content — posts from friends, family, creators, and other fans — plays a key role in turning awareness into action.”

Snapchat TV data

The data showed that 65% of viewers are driven to watch TV show trailers by social media discussions and hearing about new programs from connections.

Almost half of TV viewers also want to discuss shows online, and/or search for similar content. More than a third look up cast members or read reviews online. Snapchat said these expanded behaviors keep shows culturally alive, “making every episode a moment to react, remix, and re-share.”

Snapchat said that in order to tap into these behaviors, marketers should look to work with established creators in social apps. The company explained that creators are “essential guides for viewers and influence every stage of the viewing funnel — from awareness to consideration and conversion.”

Snapchat TV data

Snapchat added that while mega creators are the top source of influence, there were also smaller, more niche creators who could help expand awareness and maximize TV show engagement.

Snapchat TV data

And, of course, the report found that Snapchat specifically plays a key role in TV show promotions. The report said 69% of daily Snapchatters were influenced to watch a TV show after they saw it advertised/featured on Snapchat.

The notes may help entertainment marketers hone in their approach and focus on the right elements to maximize promotions. And while the data is Snapchat-centric to some degree, the findings could relate to expanded influence across all the major social apps.

Latest in Snapchat
