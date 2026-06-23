Snapchat highlights its user engagement

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Snapchat shared a new report into how its users feel when using the app. The report also examined how user response data extends to brand promotions and can lead to more active engagement.

This research was conducted by Eye Square as part of its 2026 Breadth of Engagement study, which was commissioned by Snap. The report incorporates responses from users across 13 global markets and offers a general look at response and engagement across different social apps.

And given that Snap commissioned the report, and is publishing the results, it’s unsurprising that Snapchat was listed as a leader in several key elements.

First, the data showed that approximately three out of four Snapchat users said they considered the time they spent on the app to be “meaningful,” which is the highest score across the major platforms.

Of course, meaningful is a relative term, and a lot depends on the framing of the question, which Snapchat hasn’t published. But conceptually, the data indicates that Snapchat users find the app to be more engaging and relevant to their lives than other social apps.

The data also showed that Snapchat plays a key role in developing relationships and helping people stay in touch.

Again, it’s difficult to take this as definitive, because a lot would depend on the makeup of the audience. However, based on published results, Snapchat leads Facebook in several key categories relating to social engagement.

Which, according to Snapchat, means its platform offers expanded opportunities for brands.

Snapchat said that, based on these insights, Snapchat users are also more open to connection from brands in the app, due to the mental approach they take on the platform.

“When people open Snapchat, they want to connect with someone they care about,” Snap said. “That intentionality is what makes the time feel meaningful and what makes it valuable for brands.”

Snapchat added that when ads appear in its connection-driven environment, those promotions see better unaided recall, better favorability and stronger purchase impulse.

The study also looked at how Snapchat ads can boost Facebook video campaigns, with the results showing that by connecting with consumers across both apps, responses get a significant boost.

“For advertisers already investing in social video, adding Snapchat isn't about replacing what's working,” Snap said. “It's about unlocking incremental value in the intimate, connection-first environment where Snapchat lives.”

According to Snap, these stats underline the value of brands showing up where people connect. Brand promotions on Snapchat showed up alongside real conversations between close friends, and Snap said that connection benefited “from a halo of trust and receptivity that feed-based platforms can’t replicate.”

There may be some truth to the benefits of showing up in more receptive, responsive engagement elements. However, it’s difficult to make a full assessment of this based on partial data from Snap’s reporting.

Still, this report offers some additional considerations, which could help to guide marketers regarding Snapchat’s potential.