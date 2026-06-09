Snapchat releases data on video ad performance

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Snapchat published the results of a new study, conducted in conjunction with Dentsu, which aims to provide more insight into how marketers can make best use of Snapchat video content for branding.

Based on eye-tracking data from Lumen Research, and Kantar’s brand equity framework, the study examined how Snapchat’s video ads actually drive response, and how that attention can lead to brand recall and sales activity.

Which is important, because evolving consumption behaviors continue to shift the parameters.

As explained by Snapchat: “In today’s era of fragmented digital attention, relying on ad exposure alone may no longer be enough. Consumers are endlessly scrolling, swiping past posts, and watching videos at 2x speed. At the same time, people are retreating towards more personal, high-intent spaces to spend time with the people who matter most.”

In line with this, Snapchat’s study seeks to highlight how ad placement on the platform is different from other social apps, and how Snapchat’s engaged audience is more likely to respond as a result.

First, the study looked at how ad exposure influenced consumer spending on brands, finding that Snapchat video ads drive ongoing response.

As per Snapchat: “In the study, a single exposure to a brand’s Commercial on Snapchat led consumers to spend 4.4% more over the following three months and 2.3% more over the following three years, compared with those who weren’t exposed.”

Those are fairly minor shifts, though the data also showed that Snapchat commercials prompted a 24% increase in long-term sales lift over other non-skippable ad formats.

The data further indicates that Snapchat video ads outperformed other ad formats in terms of mental recall and long-term sales lift.

“Not only do Commercials drive outsized attention, they also do it way more efficiently than many other formats across different platforms,” Snapchat said. “The research revealed that average CPMs of Commercials on Snapchat was 76% lower than non-skippable formats and 12% lower than skippable formats across all other platforms tested. That means brands are buying more attention and more sales impact for every dollar.”

The results, Snapchat said, point to the increased value of attention, and an increase in the value that Snapchat provides in driving engagement, not just exposure.

“[Three] out of 4 Snapchatters find the time they spend on the platform to be meaningful,” Snapchat said. “And of those who find meaning on social platforms, they are 79% more open to seeing ads, 70% more engaged with relevant ads, and 69% more likely to take action on relevant ads.”

The app’s key selling point here is that Snapchat not only facilitates exposure, but also holds attention. That makes it a more valuable platform for promotions that resonate and stick with its audience.

Of course, a lot of this comes down to the promotion itself, and the brand, and the alignment of both with Snapchat’s audience. But the data indicates that with the right messaging, Snapchat provides valuable brand association benefits that can help to improve recall and response.