Snapchat Launches Advanced Partner Program To Help Build on Opportunities

Published April 4, 2024
As it works to expand on its revenue opportunities, Snapchat’s launching a new “Advanced Partner Program” which will provide a new way for agencies to work with Snapchat to both create and facilitate new ad solutions, in order to improve results for their clients.

The expansion builds upon Snap’s existing Snap Partner program, which aims to connect brands with approved Snap ads experts to maximize their ad campaigns.

As explained by Snap:

“Advanced partners will receive unique benefits throughout the year including personalized training and enablement sessions, dedicated support, and additional tools and resources. We’re also making it easier for our partners to buy, manage, and measure on Snapchat by rolling out several new features to simplify collaboration and organization management for both our partners and their clients.”

Those new features will include elements like bulk invoice downloads and campaign management, as well as improvements to member invites and “cross-organization asset sharing.”

Advanced Partners will also be able to suggest improvements and updates, which will expand on Snap’s own development pipeline, helping to further refine its offerings.

Agencies participating in the program will be given an exclusive badge (like the example above), as well as access to “a curated package of educational and business opportunities that will help them advance their expertise on Snapchat.”

Snap says that the program has already been launched with selected partner agencies, including VaynerMedia, Wpromote, Horizon Media, Rise, Kepler, PMG, Tinuiti, GALE.

It’s the latest in Snap’s push to build on its revenue potential, after the company’s results in 2023 failed to impress the market.

In its Q4 performance update, Snap noted that it would be shifting its development focus to maximize its opportunities in North America and Europe, after driving user growth in emerging markets over the past few years. It now needs to build upon its highest revenue potential markets, in order to find ways to build its business.

Because while Snap is still posting revenue growth, that growth has been incremental, which has forced the company to cut staff and rationalize its projects to improve its margins.

The Advanced Partner Program is another step in its broader journey, which may help Snap uncover more opportunities, while also helping advertisers boost their Snap campaigns.  

