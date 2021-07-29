x
site logo

Snapchat Launches New Ad Campaign to Maximize its Growth Momentum

Published July 29, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

On the back of its strong Q2 performance, which saw it add 13 million more daily users, and post a record revenue result, Snapchat is launching a new, global ad campaign, designed to maximize its momentum, and encourage more usage.

As you can see, the new campaign aims to highlight the app's ever-evolving AR features, in order to entice more users to try out the app.

As explained by Snapchat: 

"Open Your Snapchat is an invitation for consumers and advertisers to fully dive into AR, unlocking hundreds of custom experiences localized to each market. The campaign will blanket billboards, buses, websites and everything in between in numerous major cities across the globe."

The 'Open Your Snapchat' campaign will run in various markets around the world, starting with the US, UK and Mexico, before expanding to India, a key growth region for the app.

"The campaign will feature extensive OOH and digital placements that will include Snapcodes, revealing hundreds of custom creative and AR Lenses that will be largely specific to each city. Major cities include Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis, Mumbai, New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Orlando and Tampa."

AR has long been Snapchat's key lure to get more users in, with its viral Lenses seeing more and more people download the app, and explore its face-changing tools. And while many other apps have since latched onto the AR effects trend, Snap is still seeing significant momentum with its AR options, even amid the rise of TikTok, because many TikTok users actually create clips using Snap Lenses and then upload them to TikTok instead.

That then gets more people searching through Snap for the latest visual trends and effects, and with Snap also facilitating more and more AR creators, who've collectively made over 1.5 million Lenses thus far, the opportunities for new forms of expression are almost limitless, further boosting engagement and retention in the app.

As such, it's a smart focus for this new campaign, and it should help it get more people trying out its many AR tools as it looks to further solidify its audience base. 

And with AR glasses on the way, and the broader hype around AR building, now seems like just the right time for Snap to make a big push in this respect.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on August 13, 2020

    Instagram Expands Reels to 60 Seconds, Providing More Capacity for Creativity

    Now you'll have more capacity to create engaging Reels clips.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 27, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    SOCi Acquires Brandify - Accelerates Rank as the Largest Localized Marketing Platform Globally
    Press Release from SOCi, Inc.
    New Report Emphasizes Importance of Authentic Marketing Content for Tourism and Hospitality ...
    Press Release from
    TINT

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on August 13, 2020

    Instagram Expands Reels to 60 Seconds, Providing More Capacity for Creativity

    Now you'll have more capacity to create engaging Reels clips.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 27, 2021
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • Snapchat Launches New Ad Campaign to Maximize its Growth Momentum
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 29, 2021
  • Pinterest Loses 24 Million Users as Lockdowns Ease and Physical Stores Re-Open Around the World
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 29, 2021
  • Snapchat Shares New Insights into How Friends Connect in the App [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 29, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.