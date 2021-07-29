Snapchat Launches New Ad Campaign to Maximize its Growth Momentum

On the back of its strong Q2 performance, which saw it add 13 million more daily users, and post a record revenue result, Snapchat is launching a new, global ad campaign, designed to maximize its momentum, and encourage more usage.

As you can see, the new campaign aims to highlight the app's ever-evolving AR features, in order to entice more users to try out the app.

As explained by Snapchat:

"Open Your Snapchat is an invitation for consumers and advertisers to fully dive into AR, unlocking hundreds of custom experiences localized to each market. The campaign will blanket billboards, buses, websites and everything in between in numerous major cities across the globe."

The 'Open Your Snapchat' campaign will run in various markets around the world, starting with the US, UK and Mexico, before expanding to India, a key growth region for the app.

"The campaign will feature extensive OOH and digital placements that will include Snapcodes, revealing hundreds of custom creative and AR Lenses that will be largely specific to each city. Major cities include Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis, Mumbai, New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Orlando and Tampa."

AR has long been Snapchat's key lure to get more users in, with its viral Lenses seeing more and more people download the app, and explore its face-changing tools. And while many other apps have since latched onto the AR effects trend, Snap is still seeing significant momentum with its AR options, even amid the rise of TikTok, because many TikTok users actually create clips using Snap Lenses and then upload them to TikTok instead.

That then gets more people searching through Snap for the latest visual trends and effects, and with Snap also facilitating more and more AR creators, who've collectively made over 1.5 million Lenses thus far, the opportunities for new forms of expression are almost limitless, further boosting engagement and retention in the app.

As such, it's a smart focus for this new campaign, and it should help it get more people trying out its many AR tools as it looks to further solidify its audience base.

And with AR glasses on the way, and the broader hype around AR building, now seems like just the right time for Snap to make a big push in this respect.