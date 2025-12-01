Snapchat Launches ‘Winter Village’ Luxury Brands Showcase

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Snapchat has launched a new festive AR activation, with its in-app “Snapchat Winter Village” including branded activations from Chopard, BOSS, and Lancôme, all within an immersive Lens experience.

Available in the app from December 1 to 31 (via the Lens carousel), the experience includes a range of branded promotions and product showcases that you can explore via the app.

As explained by Snap:

“The Snapchat Winter Village uses Snap’s AR technology to offer a fresh, engaging way to shop for the holidays. Snapchatters can discover new products, explore each brand’s universe, or find gift inspiration in a space that blends the ease of online shopping with the delight of an in-store visit.”

Though there are only three brands included in the current experience, and all are high-end luxury offerings.

Chopard welcomes visitors into a refined, paper-like reinterpretation of its boutique, where soft ivory textures shape every detail. Snapchatters can browse displays featuring the Maison’s signature watches and jewelry, with interactive product cards highlighting each piece’s story.

Lancôme transports Snapchatters into a glowing, train-inspired fragrance experience, reimagining the Lancôme Express above snowy mountains. Inside the pink and gold carriage, each fragrance – from the new Vanille Nude to the iconic La Vie Est Belle – is presented like a treasured discovery, with stories behind each creation revealed through AR.

BOSS introduces its Augmented Factory, a warm and festive space with copper-toned walls and moving conveyor belts. The experience spotlights the BOSS x Steiff collection, where BOSS’ modern aesthetic meets the charm of Steiff’s iconic teddy bears and their signature “Button in Ear.”

It seems like the type of activation that would be better showcasing a broader range of brands and their seasonal offerings, but there may also be limits on what Snap can include within a single Lens experience.

Either way, it could be an engaging promotional offering, which could pave the way for similar branded content experiences in future.

Snapchat’s Winter Village will be available throughout December to users in France, the U.S., the U.K., Germany, the Nordics, Benelux and the Middle East.