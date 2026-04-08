Snapchat makes a push for Snapcodes as a marketing tool

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Snapchat is pitching its Snapcodes QR codes as a key consideration for advertisers in order to facilitate more immersive, connective promotions and engage potential customers.

Snapcodes, which have been available as an advertiser option since 2017, enable brands to generate a custom, scannable QR code that Snapchat users can activate via their phone camera in order to glean more information about a brand or product.

Depending on the target market, that can be a valuable driver of engagement, and Snapchat is looking to highlight this as a branding option.

Snap said its Snapcodes are able to “transform simple scans into visually engaging and interactive experiences,” adding that these codes “empower brands to connect with their audience in new and meaningful ways.”

QR codes have never really caught on the way many had hoped. These scannable markers have been hyped as the next big thing too many times to count, and they have gained some traction, only to decline in relevance just as quickly, in line with consumers' fickle interests.

However, with more people using their phones as shopping companions, the use of QR codes is expected to rise again, and Snap says that its QR codes are better than other options on the market.

As per Snap: “Many QR code generators offer basic functionality, but they often fall short in delivering a truly branded and engaging experience. For example, some free online barcode generators provide limited customization options, resulting in generic-looking codes that fail to capture attention. Users seeking more advanced features often turn to paid services, but even these can have limitations regarding platform integration.”

Snapchat said that its QR code solutions offer more value on this front by enabling advertisers to customize their Snap code to match brand identity, because brands can place their logo inside a Snapcode. Brands can also link QR codes to dynamic, engaging offerings such as AR experiences, as well as provide more analytics options to measure code success.

“Snapchat delivers proprietary Snapcodes that are instantly scannable and customizable,” Snap said. “Unlike generic QR codes, Snapcodes enable brands to create visually distinct codes that reflect their unique identity.”

I don't know whether adding a brand logo to the center of a QR code is a revolution in terms of “distinct” branding, but Snap’s codes do link back to Snapchat’s more advanced ad experience tools.

Snapchat has offered several examples of this in action:

Retail Promotion: A clothing brand uses a Snapcode on its storefront window. Customers scanning the code instantly unlock a “Try-On” AR Lens and a discount coupon, driving foot traffic and sales.

Product Packaging: A food company places a Snapcode on its product packaging. Scanning the code provides access to exclusive recipes, nutritional information or an interactive AR game, enhancing customer engagement and brand loyalty.

TV Advertising: A streaming service uses a Snapcode in its TV commercials. Viewers scanning the code are directed to a trailer or free trial sign-up page, increasing conversion rates and subscriber acquisition.

Snapchat said this kind of optionality makes Snapcodes a better option than existing alternatives, and that Snapcodes could help drive more response.

It’s another consideration for marketers, particularly those looking to reach younger audiences with their campaigns.