Snapchat Shares Insights on How Users are Planning for Both Mother's and Father's Day [Infographic]

With both Mother's Day (May 9th) and Father's Day (June 20th) coming up, Snapchat has shared some new insight into how its users are preparing for each event, including data on popular gift ideas, shopping approaches, messaging and more.

As per Snapchat:

"After a year of uncertainty and connecting with loved ones from a distance, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day have extra significance for Snapchatters in 2021."

The info could help marketers build their tie-in campaigns for each event. And definitely, there's opportunity here - according to Snap's data, more than half of its users in France, the UK, UAE and Australia are planning to purchase gifts for their loved ones this year.

In addition to this, 70% of Snapchatters are planning to use Snapchat in some way during their celebration.

"They’re most looking forward to sharing photos, videos, and memories from the day, and getting creative with holiday-themed Lenses and Filter

That could add some additional considerations to your approach - you can read Snap's full insights here or check out the infographic summary below.