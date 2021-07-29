Snapchat Shares New Insights into How Friends Connect in the App [Infographic]

Snapchat has shared some new insights into how it helps people maintain connection with friends, in alignment with International Friendship Day, which is being celebrated this Friday the 30th of July.

As per Snap:

"Real friends have always held an important place in Snapchatters’ lives, and they’re ready to make up for lost time this summer as the world edges back to a sense of normalcy."

Connecting real friends has become Snapchat's key focus, which has helped it carve out a more specific niche within the social media landscape, with the emphasis on maintaining smaller group interaction, as opposed to broadcasting for the world to see.

That's seen Snap usage continue to climb, with more intimate engagement driving activity:

"Nearly 3 in 4 Snapchatters talk to their friends about their day-to-day lives using the app. 77% of Snapchatters are using more Snapchat features than they were a year ago, and nearly half agree that Bitmojis make communicating more fun."

This is an important element to consider within the Snap experience, especially for marketers - Snap users are looking to maintain connection with smaller groups, and around more specific interests.

To provide more insight on this, Snapchat has shared an overview of some key connection trends.