Snapchat Shares New Insights into User Engagement Around Valentine's Day [Infographic]

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to maximize your tie-in campaigns this year, don’t overlook Snapchat, which sees big spikes in usage around the event.

According to Snap’s latest insights report, engagement with both Stories and Lenses increases significantly around Valentine’s Day, with the app seeing a 65% increase in US user activity last year, compared to the preceding 14-day average.

Snap also notes that users are highly responsive to related ad pushes in the app, with its AR campaigns being particularly effective:

“In the month of February 2021, Sponsored Lens campaigns in Europe that incorporated Valentine’s Day elements had a 175% higher share rate than campaigns without association. And Snapchatters are still swooning over video ads, as Collection Ad campaigns in the US with Valentine’s Day creative association had a 101% higher swipe-up rate than campaigns without association in 2021.”

It may not fit your target audience, but increasingly, more people are using the app, and there could be opportunities to consider.

You can check out more Valentine’s Day stats from Snap below, while Snapchat has also shared some campaign case study examples here.