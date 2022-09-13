 Skip to main content
site logo

Snapchat Shares New Insights to Assist in Your Halloween Campaign Planning [Infographic]

Published Sept. 13, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Halloween is coming (10/31), and Snapchat has today provided some new insights into the value of the app for connecting with Halloween shoppers, and boosting Halloween promotions at the right time, and in the right way, via its various ad tools.

As explained by Snap:

Halloween is one of the holidays when people share on Snapchat more than ever. With more in-person events this year, your brand can become the ultimate companion at every single shopping and celebration turn with a multi-format strategy on Snapchat.

AR is the key focus here, with Snap’s visual effects tools providing a great companion for your campaigns. On that front, you should also check out Snapchat’s most recent AR market overview, which includes a heap of valuable trend notes and tips.

Some interesting notes – you can check out Snap’s full Halloween marketing overview here.

Halloween on Snapchat

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
The Influencer Marketing Factory Officially Launches New Podcast Season Featuring Thought Lead…
From The Influencer Marketing Factory
August 24, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell