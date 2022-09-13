Snapchat Shares New Insights to Assist in Your Halloween Campaign Planning [Infographic]

Halloween is coming (10/31), and Snapchat has today provided some new insights into the value of the app for connecting with Halloween shoppers, and boosting Halloween promotions at the right time, and in the right way, via its various ad tools.

As explained by Snap:

“Halloween is one of the holidays when people share on Snapchat more than ever. With more in-person events this year, your brand can become the ultimate companion at every single shopping and celebration turn with a multi-format strategy on Snapchat.”

AR is the key focus here, with Snap’s visual effects tools providing a great companion for your campaigns. On that front, you should also check out Snapchat’s most recent AR market overview, which includes a heap of valuable trend notes and tips.

Some interesting notes – you can check out Snap’s full Halloween marketing overview here.