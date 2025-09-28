Snapchat Announces Paid Storage Expansion for Memories

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Snapchat’s giving users a new option to expand their storage capacity for their Snap Memories, which means that if you take a lot of Snaps, you’ll now be able to keep them, as opposed to having to delete older ones to make room in your app.

And a lot of Snap users take a lot of Snaps.

As explained by Snapchat:

“Since we launched Memories in 2016, Snapchatters have saved more than 1 trillion Memories. When we first launched Memories, we never expected it to grow to what it has become today. We want to make sure that our community can continue to store all of their Memories over the long term, so we are introducing new Memories Storage Plans to support Snapchatters with more than 5GB of Memories.”

Your new Memories storage options will include three tiers of pricing, though two of them are built into Snapchat+, its monthly subscription package that also includes a range of other add-on elements.

Your options are:

A new “Memories Only” plan, which includes 100GB of Memories storage, and is currently priced at $1.99 a month

Snapchat+ subscribers get 250GB of Memories storage as part of the package ($3.99 per month)

While Snapchat+ Platinum subscribers ($15.99 per month) get 5TB of Memories storage

So if you want to keep your Snaps, it’ll cost you, but you now have more options to do so.

Snap notes that most Snapchatters won’t have to consider this expansion, as it’s only for users who are looking to keep “thousands of Snaps.” But if you’re in the latter category, you will eventually have to upgrade to keep a hold of your past posts.

Snapchat says that it will also provide 12 months of temporary Memories storage for any Memories that exceed the 5GB storage limit, giving users more time to decide if they want to upgrade.

But it is looking to make this a new revenue stream, so soon, you’ll need to pay up.

More info on Snapchat’s Memories expanded charges available here.