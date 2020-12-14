x
Social Media Competitor Analysis in 10 Steps [Infographic]

Dec. 14, 2020

A social media strategic plan will never be complete without a thorough competitive analysis to understand how your brand is positioned in comparison to your key competitors.

What’s more, competitor analysis can also help yuo establish industry benchmarks, and highlight low performing and high performing aspects of their content strategy.

A thorough competitor analysis will also reveal information about competitor products (what they're seeking to highlight), production methods, design and development activities, and naturally, their overall approach to each social network.

The below infographic provides an overview of the key elements to consider when conducting a social media competitor analysis in 10 quick steps.

social media competitive analysis

