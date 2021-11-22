x
The 4 Pillars of a Successful SEO Strategy in 2022 [Infographic]

Published Nov. 22, 2021
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking to improve your search traffic in 2022? Want to learn the basics of SEO before you get started?

The team from Red Website Design share the four pillars of a successful SEO strategy in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Technical SEO – It’s essential that Google can crawl and index your website
  • On-site SEO – You need to establish the keywords are your target market using, and how to optimize for them
  • Content – You need to create content that educates users and makes you stand out from the crowd
  • Off-site SEO – You need to earn external backlinks to help build your domain authority

Check out the infographic for more detail.

4 pillars of SEO overview

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Filed Under: Digital Strategy

