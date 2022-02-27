site logo

The Anatomy of a Great Business Website [Infographic]

Published Feb. 27, 2022
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to improve your business website? Want to know the essential things to consider when undertaking a web design project?

The team from WordPress share their tips for success in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Header
  • Navigation
  • Key information
  • Compelling images
  • Calls to action
  • Footer
  • Important pages
  • Reviews and testimonials
  • Responsive design

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Wordpress business website notes

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Pattr launches Superfans, an AI solution for rewarding your biggest brand champions
From Pattr
February 24, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Content Marketing
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.