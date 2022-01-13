site logo

The Anatomy of Content Marketing: 12 Types of Content to Add to Your Arsenal [Infographic]

Published Jan. 13, 2022
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you just getting started with a content marketing strategy for your business? Want to know the types of content that can generate website traffic and sales leads?

The team from Solvid share their beginners guide to content marketing in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

  • 12 types of website content
  • Content marketing stats based on leads and conversions
  • Stats based on exposure and visibility
  • Social media content stats

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

Content marketing overview

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Social Commerce 2022 Report by the Influencer Marketing Factory
From The Influencer Marketing Factory
January 12, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Content Marketing
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.