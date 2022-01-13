The Anatomy of Content Marketing: 12 Types of Content to Add to Your Arsenal [Infographic]

Are you just getting started with a content marketing strategy for your business? Want to know the types of content that can generate website traffic and sales leads?

The team from Solvid share their beginners guide to content marketing in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

12 types of website content

Content marketing stats based on leads and conversions

Stats based on exposure and visibility

Social media content stats

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.