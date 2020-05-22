The Art of Hosting Events on Social (#SMTLive Recap)

Whether hosting events is your full-time profession or you're simply searching for a new way to connect with your audience, learning how to put together a quality virtual-event on social media is a task new to many of us.

Businesses everywhere are turning to social to keep their brand top-of-mind and solve new audience engagement challenges. Lucky for us, many social platforms have recognized this rising need and are delivering us regular updates and training tools to offer brands assistance in these strange times.

To learn more about challenges and best practices for hosting a live event on social media, we turned to our friends on #SMTLive for answers. After reviewing the exciting conversation we had with everyone on Twitter, I used the feedback to create a master ‘Social Media Event Checklist’ for anyone in need of guidance.

Hosting Social Media Events Checklist/Social Media Today

​Now let's see what advice our community on #SMTLive had to share on each checkpoint.

Select the right topic for your audience.

We know that live events are a popular trend on social right now, but that doesn't mean you should be going live just to do it. You need to spend time really thinking about what value you would like to offer your audience.

Hosting simply to show "presence" is in fact a major mistake that could put people off your social media events forever, as they will regard them as a waste of time. #SMTLive — Ruth #NowInside (@InnGritttt) May 12, 2020

Conduct the necessary research to make sure you select a topic that genuinely resonates and excites your audience.

This is an excellent point, actually. My inbox is bombarded every day with invitations to live events online. Fatigue is kicking-in for most audiences, so the first thing you need to do before you plan a new live event on social media ask what new you're offering! #SMTLive — Draseum (@draseum) May 12, 2020

Nail down your event plan, agenda, and logistics.

What are your goals for going live? What do you want this experience to look and feel like?

A2: Like any event, you want to have a plan of action. And be sure to set specific goals for your event; number of guests you hope to have, what do you hope to accomplish from the event...? #SMTLive — Crystaljoy; Ambitionary Visionary (@CJ_Parman) May 12, 2020

Choose a time that works best for the majority of your audience.

Time differences, yes! If you're relating to international audience, choice of timing of the live event is crucial.

-Where is your target market? What would be a reasonable time for both?

-If you can't satisfy different time zones, make it available as a recording after. #SMTLive — Draseum (@draseum) May 12, 2020

Figure out who needs to be involved to make sure the event runs smoothly. Then make sure to involve your team in all future planning.

Time differences, yes! If you're relating to international audience, choice of timing of the live event is crucial.

-Where is your target market? What would be a reasonable time for both?

-If you can't satisfy different time zones, make it available as a recording after. #SMTLive — Draseum (@draseum) May 12, 2020

Be prepared for going off-script and unexpected detours.

A2: Create a list of talking points that you want to cover, but be ready to go off-script if needed. Don't come up with a word-for-word script, as it will sound too stiff and robotic and your audience will become uninterested quickly. #SMTLive — Lindsay Hottovy (@LHContent) May 12, 2020

A2: Create a list of talking points that you want to cover, but be ready to go off-script if needed. Don't come up with a word-for-word script, as it will sound too stiff and robotic and your audience will become uninterested quickly. #SMTLive — Lindsay Hottovy (@LHContent) May 12, 2020

Decide which social platform is best for your event.

You have a variety of options here, both on the major social media platforms and other virtual-communication platforms. Because we are specifically talking about social media events here, let's just stick to the live-streaming options on social.

To go live on social, you can host on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and even TikTok.

You probably want to choose a social platform that you already have a significant following on. You can also use a video streaming service to broadcast across multiple platforms.

Promote your event (a lot).

If you are putting all this work into planning and hosting an event, you should put the same amount of effort into getting the word out.

Be extremely clear in your promotions: explain the purpose and value of your event (make sure people know what to expect), share the time and place, give clear instructions as to how people can join.

It sounds straightforward but be *extremely* clear in what you're asking people to do in your promotion efforts (where exactly to tune in, what time, why). With the cluttered landscape of online events, it never hurts to reiterate. #SMTLive — The DeBerry Group (@TheDeBerryGroup) May 12, 2020

Here are some great tips for promotion:

A5(a). Suggestions:

1. Plan early, promote your event early. I would say minimum 3 weeks.

2. Create a clear description on a landing page on your website, with registration link.

3. Highlight clearly the value participants will get. Offer sth new/innovative/valuable.#SMTLive — Draseum (@draseum) May 12, 2020

A5(a). Suggestions:

1. Plan early, promote your event early. I would say minimum 3 weeks.

2. Create a clear description on a landing page on your website, with registration link.

3. Highlight clearly the value participants will get. Offer sth new/innovative/valuable.#SMTLive — Draseum (@draseum) May 12, 2020

A5. A sign up via email or text is key if you can. Allows for a reminder email / text. Both lead capture techniques are good for retargeting & generating interest in future events, sales, promos. If on IG Live, Twitter or FB a reminder post works. #SMTLive pic.twitter.com/XPyt6jtH0l — Mrs. Brandi (@Brandi_Rand) May 12, 2020

Rehearse and practice going live.

Rehearsal is your time to test all the kinks and make sure you have no issues on the day-of.

A4: The biggest thing I've seen is quality of the stream. It's hard to get things going when they keep losing connection.



Also, the host showing up 5+ minutes late after they sent out reminders, emails, etc. is very frustrating. #SMTLive — Mike Kelley (@MKel26) May 12, 2020

Test everything! Check everything technical (from internet connection to sound quality to lighting) and review your agenda, talking points, and timing. Basically, make sure nothing can go wrong from a technical standpoint.

A2. I think testing the event with a closed group would be extremely beneficial. Almost like a "sound check" with concerts and live shows. This ensures that the experience isn't running into technical issues as it's happening. #SMTLive — Kennyatta (@KennyattaCo) May 12, 2020

Also, use this time to test your background and lighting situation. Make sure people can actually see the event clearly.

Lighting! So many people forget that! #SMTLive — Twoheads-Video Marketing (@TwoheadsC) May 13, 2020

Review plans and talking points with everyone involved.

Prep your event hosts/moderators and any guests! #SMTLive — Seanna Mullen Sumrak (@SeannaMullen) May 12, 2020

If you aren't working solo (and hopefully you're not), be clear on who owns what tasks.



It's best to have an "on air" personality + someone doing tech support. Better yet, have a third person available to monitor and respond to attendees in real-time #smtlive — Jess Dobson (@SheSpeaksSocial) May 12, 2020

Host your event as planned.

Now is your time to shine. If you've done the prep-work, it will show in attendance, content value, video quality, and engagement.

Promoting the event while you're live is also a good-practice.

On Facebook, we put some advertising spend behind the recording of the video to get it out to more people. We also share the link on our other social networks (including LinkedIn & Twitter). #SMTLive — Catherine Krummey (@ckrummey) May 12, 2020

Respond to comments and engage with people throughout the event.

It is important to be in the comments asking for questions to the participants and welcoming people to the conversation. #SMTLive — Catherine Krummey (@ckrummey) May 12, 2020

Remember to respect your audience's time. Give yourself plenty of time to set up beforehand and don't show up late to your own event. If you say it will be an hour, stick to the plan and don't go overtime.

Q5: promotion and delivering a valuable product. Being respectful of people's time has also been a huge win for us (aka, sticking to a schedule, not running over, etc.) #SMTlive — Alexandra Schmidt Hamrick (@alliecherie) May 12, 2020

Follow-up with valuable content and communications.

Keep the momentum going by sharing you video or snippets from the conversation on social and other platforms. There are so many content opportunities that you can take advantage of after the event is over.

A6. Repurpose, repurpose, repurpose, e.g.:



1. Have it recorded, so more people can access it on demand.

2. Develop a blog post.

3. Share 'quotes' from the event on social media during or afterwards.

4. Create a short video clip with key points.#SMTLive — Draseum (@draseum) May 12, 2020

Always save the full event video!

- Create quick videos for social event recap posting if it makes sense.

- Re-use the creative to target new audiences on social that may be interested in future events.

- Pull meaningful quotes from the videos for sharable graphics. #SMTLive — The DeBerry Group (@TheDeBerryGroup) May 12, 2020

A6. If you have a giveaway in place, share the recipients receiving it,show how it adds value to their life.



Have rewind clips, snippets & quotes you think you can add to your overall content mix & ask people who have attended to share their experience/testimonials.#SMTLive — Rakshit Behel (@TheEpiphanist) May 12, 2020

Keep on engaging for as long as you can and take advantage of the live feedback. You can also try to share questions and extend the conversation to your other platforms.

A6. Thank the audience, and ask for audience feedback on the experience, letting them know you're just as engaged in the moment as they are. A good example of this in television is with the walking dead franchise and what they do with the after show #SMTLive — Kennyatta (@KennyattaCo) May 12, 2020

I love all these points. Point 3 also gives me the idea to share the Q & A's online following the event. Allow your audiences to continue to engage the Q & A. — Crystaljoy; Ambitionary Visionary (@CJ_Parman) May 12, 2020

There you go. That's everything you need to start hosting live events on social media. And remember, each production will be easier than the last. Don't let the fear of going live hold you back from a great event.

If you're interested in being part of our next Twitter chat, you can learn more and RSVP here. And for all those of you who want to be a regular participant in these chats, sign up here to join our #SMTLive Tuesday Twitter Chat Club.