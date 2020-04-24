SMTLive Recap: All About Live Streaming

The sudden uptake in the live-streaming trend during COVID-19 has a lot of social media marketers hunting for best practices, and there's no better place to look for tips, tricks, and advice on social media trends than #SMTLive.

Live streaming gained momentum in 2016 when Facebook released “Facebook Live” as an option to all users. Now live streaming options are offered on nearly every social platform and marketers have this great opportunity to connect in real-time with their audience. #SMTLive — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 21, 2020

Live streaming is a mere toddler at only four years old. Perhaps COVID-19 will give the function the growth spurt it needed.

Let’s begin with the essentials…

Q1 - What tools and supplies are essential for recording live video content that looks high-quality? #SMTLive pic.twitter.com/zQNxwbvuNJ — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 21, 2020

Our #SMTLive participants had a few definitive answers as to live streaming essentials. Namely, a good source of light or a ring light, and a good microphone.

#SMTLive A1

Ring light or a good source of natural light

Mic

Good, neat and spacious room — MarketingFromHome (@Smita_DigiMarke) April 21, 2020 Good mic, good lighting, if possible good phone/camera too, tripod in some cases too? #SMTLive — Safeera Sarjoo ???????? (@SafeeraSarjoo) April 21, 2020 A1. 1)Great light, natural is best ????but ring lights look amazing too. 2) Great audio. A stand alone mic tends to work better than built-in computer mic. — Mrs. Brandi (@Brandi_Rand) April 21, 2020

Basically, everyone was in agreement that those two pieces of equipment are must-haves for live streaming.

A1: A basic ring light will elevate your video dramatically. But don't forget to go for a quality mic and closed captioning to help people know what you have to say. #smtlive — Jess Dobson (@SheSpeaksSocial) April 21, 2020

@SheSpeaksSocial also added that closed captioning can't hurt.

A1: a good-quality microphone ????️ #SMTLive — Sarah Marks (@_ofwanderings) April 21, 2020 A1: I have found that having a good microphone is key! Nothing is worse than watching a video and not being able to hear the message that is being relayed #SMTLive — Lindsay Hottovy (@LHContent) April 21, 2020

With all this talk about microphones, we wanted to know if anyone had any specific recommendations as to which ones have worked best for them.

Does anyone have any suggestions for mics that work well for people using their phones to record? #SMTLive https://t.co/oZGiUMtvwx — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 21, 2020

While not everyone was in agreement here, it's still nice to know which products have worked best for our audio-savvy community members.

But no matter what fancy tech you invest in, authenticity feels like the most important aspect of any sort of social media content creation.

This. Making your content feel authentic is important, especially right now. #SMTLive https://t.co/DKJ3qmxedM — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 21, 2020

Like we said before, live streaming is relatively new to most of our social media strategies.

Q2 - What fears or challenges have you faced with live streaming on social? #SMTLive pic.twitter.com/XMBeDdxVGm — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 21, 2020

Experimenting with new trends or features on social is always a bit scary, but it can be especially so when your whole audience has the opportunity to see you through this process live. Here's what spooks #SMTLivers the most about going live, as well as some helpful tips on quelling those fears.

A2: The fear of messing up or something going wrong. When you are going live, you get one shot to do something and if something goes wrong, it is on display for your audience to see. #SMTLive — Lindsay Hottovy (@LHContent) April 21, 2020

Being put on the spot certainly takes confidence...

A2 - A challenge for us is getting people on camera who are usually shy. Whether that's internally or when conducting live interviews. It would be nice for the viewers to see more than the same couple of extroverts during our live streams. #SMTLive — Hydrate Marketing (@HydrateMktg) April 21, 2020

...especially for introverts.

A2: more than anything - tech issues. #SMTLive — Jennifer Baker | Social Media Trainer (@JenniferBakerCo) April 21, 2020

Unpredictable WFH WiFi networks that inevitably fail from time to time cause concern for live streamers.

During a demo my internet was super slow so I said it would be up in a minute and kept talking! #smtlive — Jennifer Baker | Social Media Trainer (@JenniferBakerCo) April 21, 2020 100% Just talk. Kept it relevant. #smtlive — Jennifer Baker | Social Media Trainer (@JenniferBakerCo) April 21, 2020

But rolling with the punches seems to work well for those who have experienced technical difficulties in the past.

A2. Tech & ???? issues should be checked prior to going live...so being able to answer Q's that come up in the chat/feed is a challenge. Having someone keep tabs on the chat is ????. Oh, and I don't go into it w/ fear. That is a set up to...fail. ???? #SMTLive — Mrs. Brandi (@Brandi_Rand) April 21, 2020

Additionally, keeping up with the chat that comes along with live streams can feel intimidating.

True! This also brings up an important question: How do you deal with trolls in an appropriate/respectful way? #SMTLive https://t.co/Kojmr4Vl1U — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 21, 2020

It can feel especially difficult when you add some trolls to the mix. Here's how our #SMTLive community has dealt with trolls in the past:

I’ve seen hosts just skip past them if they’re on a roll. Where you have to address them, suggesting a channel to talk about their criticisms where you can give them your full attention might be a good method. #SMTLive — Safeera Sarjoo ???????? (@SafeeraSarjoo) April 21, 2020

@SafeeraSarjoo recommended t-rolling with the punches, if you will.

The person on camera can ignore them... this is where additional team moderation can help. Not only to steer away from negative conversation or mute bots, but to encourage participation. #smtlive — ee (@erininmilwaukee) April 21, 2020 You ignore them. If you can, have someone manage your comments section. Some of the best lives I have watched is when speakers take time to answer questions and block trolls -- and they verbalize it! #SMTLive — Mrs. Brandi (@Brandi_Rand) April 21, 2020

This is also where having a comment moderator can help.

It’s important to have public guidelines for moderation. You have a “document” to point to when taking action. #SMTLive — Seanna Mullen Sumrak (@SeannaMullen) April 21, 2020

Additionally, @SeannaMullen suggested having some written guidelines for your live streams.

Next question...

Q3 - What creative tools are available for brands to engage with their audience while live streaming? #SMTLive pic.twitter.com/eICdwvFHsk — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 21, 2020

If you have a small team or it's just you on your own live streaming, there are tools out there that can help you keep up with the comment section and engage with your audience. #SMTLive users recommended quite a few.

Perhaps one of these tools could be the answer to your live streaming woes.​

Q4(1) - For those who already produce live-stream content, what type of content are you streaming and what are your favorite features to use? #SMTLive pic.twitter.com/QtfdZ6kxgZ — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 21, 2020

Many of our #SMTLive participants have been live streaming for a while now, so we asked them to share some tips of the trade for the rest of us out there just getting started now.

A4 #SMTLive

BTS always work well

Employee/Senior Team Q/A

Thought leadership style discussion panel to solve industry challenges

Meet the Team's — MarketingFromHome (@Smita_DigiMarke) April 21, 2020

@Smita_DigiMarke offered a few behind the scenes/Q&A style suggestions.

I am doing free webinars for businesses - on topics people ask for! #smtlive Next one is @canva next week! (See pinned tweet) — Jennifer Baker | Social Media Trainer (@JenniferBakerCo) April 21, 2020 A4.(1)

9-5pm: Influencer takeovers & BTS are great for clients

5-9pm: Marketing tips, trainings / webinars, day in the life#SMTLive — Mrs. Brandi (@Brandi_Rand) April 21, 2020

Webinars certainly feel like they'd fit into a live format.

We produced two Virtual Coffee with a Cop shows, using Microsoft Teams, streaming through Facebook. It was super popular — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) April 21, 2020

Even cops are doing virtual Q&As.

Q5 - How should marketers adjust their live streaming content to be mindful of their audience and COVID-related anxieties? #SMTLive pic.twitter.com/E3kHJ7rgLM — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 21, 2020

And now, the question we've all been waiting for: How does COVID play into all this?

A5 - If you offer products or services that can help people with things like working from home, keeping children entertained, shopping online, etc. then make live streaming content around those. #SMTLive — Hydrate Marketing (@HydrateMktg) April 21, 2020

It seems like being helpful rather than promotional during this time is key.

Facilitate a two way conversation. It’s not just about self promotion right now. Give audiences something they can take away - a free resource, a useful link, a recommendation they can use in their own time. #SMTLive — Safeera Sarjoo ???????? (@SafeeraSarjoo) April 21, 2020

Additionally, it's more important than ever to be a good listener.

A5. (cont) Important to know your brand voice. That will guide you for what your audience may want to hear from you right now. Are they seeking information/news, entertainment, reassurance and options? This is where staying authentic & a good digital strat. matters. #SMTLive — Mrs. Brandi (@Brandi_Rand) April 21, 2020

Maintaining a familiar brand voice could feel reassuring to a lot of people on social, according to @Brandi_Rand.

Last question of the day!

Q6 - What are some live-streaming tricks to setting up a space that aligns with your brand image while working from home? #SMTLive pic.twitter.com/uLdKGkdjV9 — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 21, 2020

Being that we are all working from home right now, making your live streams seem more branded (visually) is on everyone's minds. #SMTLive users offered some creative suggestions for making your home office look more like your company one.

A6 - Top tip: make sure your unmade bed isn't in the background! That's an unprofessional look for most brands. ???? #SMTLive — Hydrate Marketing (@HydrateMktg) April 21, 2020 A6: Keep your background simple. No one wants to see your unmade bed or your pile of dirty dishes in the background. #SMTLive — Lindsay Hottovy (@LHContent) April 21, 2020

Tidying up your background before you start live streaming can't hurt.

Keeping your viewers in the loop regarding what's going on in the background doesn't sound like a bad idea either, especially if you have sweet songbirds.

A6: Look for small bits of branding you can /naturally/ incorporate into your space. A coffee mug or water bottle with logo, a branded shirt, your books behind you.



The key is to keep it natural. Follow Coco Channel and before you start, take one thing off/out of frame. #smtlive — Jess Dobson (@SheSpeaksSocial) April 21, 2020

A few people suggested adding branded accessories into your frame, but @SheSpeaksSocial hit the nail on the head with keeping said branding tasteful rather than overdoing it.

