#SMTLive Recap: All About Live Streaming

April 24, 2020

The sudden uptake in the live-streaming trend during COVID-19 has a lot of social media marketers hunting for best practices, and there's no better place to look for tips, tricks, and advice on social media trends than #SMTLive.

We hope you enjoy this recap of this week's chat, and come away learning more about live streaming than you knew before. 

Live streaming is a mere toddler at only four years old. Perhaps COVID-19 will give the function the growth spurt it needed.  

Our #SMTLive participants had a few definitive answers as to live streaming essentials. Namely, a good source of light or a ring light, and a good microphone. 

Basically, everyone was in agreement that those two pieces of equipment are must-haves for live streaming. 

@SheSpeaksSocial also added that closed captioning can't hurt. 

With all this talk about microphones, we wanted to know if anyone had any specific recommendations as to which ones have worked best for them. 

While not everyone was in agreement here, it's still nice to know which products have worked best for our audio-savvy community members.  

But no matter what fancy tech you invest in, authenticity feels like the most important aspect of any sort of social media content creation.

Like we said before, live streaming is relatively new to most of our social media strategies. 

Experimenting with new trends or features on social is always a bit scary, but it can be especially so when your whole audience has the opportunity to see you through this process live. Here's what spooks #SMTLivers the most about going live, as well as some helpful tips on quelling those fears. 

Being put on the spot certainly takes confidence...

...especially for introverts. 

Unpredictable WFH WiFi networks that inevitably fail from time to time cause concern for live streamers. 

But rolling with the punches seems to work well for those who have experienced technical difficulties in the past. 

Additionally, keeping up with the chat that comes along with live streams can feel intimidating. 

It can feel especially difficult when you add some trolls to the mix. Here's how our #SMTLive community has dealt with trolls in the past:

@SafeeraSarjoo recommended t-rolling with the punches, if you will. 

This is also where having a comment moderator can help. 

Additionally, @SeannaMullen suggested having some written guidelines for your live streams.

If you have a small team or it's just you on your own live streaming, there are tools out there that can help you keep up with the comment section and engage with your audience. #SMTLive users recommended quite a few. 

Perhaps one of these tools could be the answer to your live streaming woes.​

Many of our #SMTLive participants have been live streaming for a while now, so we asked them to share some tips of the trade for the rest of us out there just getting started now. 

@Smita_DigiMarke offered a few behind the scenes/Q&A style suggestions.

Webinars certainly feel like they'd fit into a live format.

Even cops are doing virtual Q&As.

And now, the question we've all been waiting for: How does COVID play into all this?

It seems like being helpful rather than promotional during this time is key.

Additionally, it's more important than ever to be a good listener.

Maintaining a familiar brand voice could feel reassuring to a lot of people on social, according to @Brandi_Rand.

Being that we are all working from home right now, making your live streams seem more branded (visually) is on everyone's minds. #SMTLive users offered some creative suggestions for making your home office look more like your company one. 

Tidying up your background before you start live streaming can't hurt. 

Keeping your viewers in the loop regarding what's going on in the background doesn't sound like a bad idea either, especially if you have sweet songbirds.

A few people suggested adding branded accessories into your frame, but @SheSpeaksSocial hit the nail on the head with keeping said branding tasteful rather than overdoing it. 

Thank you so much for joining us for another week of #SMTLive! Next week's topic is just as exciting: 

See the link in the above tweet to RSVP, and be sure to join our mailing list below. See you soon!

