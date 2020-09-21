The Best Times to Post on Social Media in 2020 [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to optimize your social media marketing strategy? Want to know the best times to post to maximize follower engagement?

The team from Zenesys share their tips for success in this infographic. But an important note: While the information provided does cover generic best posting times, based on user engagement trends, the best posting time for your unique community will vary, dependent on a range of factors.

But this is a good starting point for your audience research - using this guide, you can map out a posting schedule that aligns with overall trends, which may make it easier to find your sweet spot for optimal performance.

They cover the following social networks:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.