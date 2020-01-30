The Giants of the Web: The 25 Companies Who Own the Most Domain Names [Infographic]

x
Jan. 30, 2020

With so many different elements, and so many different products, some of the world's biggest corporations end up having to maintain a broad range of websites, each of which contributes to their overall share of digital traffic.

Have you ever wondered which of the major corporations owns the most domain names, or which group of corporate pages sees the most overall traffic?

The team from Website Tool Tester share the giants of the web in this infographic.

In terms of domain names owned, here are the top five from their list:

  • Unilever
  • Nestle
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Proctor & Gamble
  • Volkswagen

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Infographic lists brands with the most domain names

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

