The Importance of Personal Branding on Social Media in 2020 [Infographic]

Amid the global lockdowns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have found themselves with a lot more time on their hands, which many are now using to try to build their personal brands, and maximize their profile through online platforms.

And now may be a good time to do it - while the global economy is taking a massive hit, which will have long-reaching implications, digital platforms are seeing higher engagement rates than ever, with more people looking to information and entertainment online, and focusing their attention on social platforms and other apps.

That could provide an opportunity to get your thoughts out there, and to build your profile with a captive audience.

But how can you do it - how do you go about increasing your visibility and establishing your place as a leader in your field?

The team from DSMN8 have provided some simple pointers in this graphic, outlining some of the key elements in effective personal branding.

If you're looking to maximize your profile, these are some good starting steps to keep in mind.