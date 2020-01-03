The Most Popular Social Media Influencers (According to Google) [Infographic]

With influencer marketing becoming more... um, influential, it's worth noting which online identities are generating the most attention, and considering what that means for your outreach strategies.

And while you might not necessarily be able to get PewDiePie to endorse your products, it is interesting to consider how these popular identities are building their platforms, which could provide some guidance as to where people are looking, or even just give you an indicator of which creators to look to for inspiration with your own content.

To help with this, the team from PostBeyond have put together a listing of the most Googled online identities in 2019, ranging from James Charles to Marie Kondo to Kayla Itsines. These identities are generating significant interest - if you want to learn more about building your online platform, or general content trends, these are the people to look to.

Check out the full listing below.

A version of this post was first published on the Digital Information World blog.