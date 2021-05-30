x
The Ultimate eCommerce Glossary: 50+ Terms & Definitions You Need To Know [Infographic]

Published May 30, 2021
Are you in the process of setting up an online shop? Need help understanding the common terminology used in the eCommerce industry?

The team from Red Website Design share 50+ terms and definitions in this infographic, including explainers on bounce rate, drop-shipping, SEO factors and more. 

It could be a big help in understanding the key elements that you need to consider, and ensuring you cover all your bases.

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

eCommerce terms infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

