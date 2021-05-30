The Ultimate eCommerce Glossary: 50+ Terms & Definitions You Need to Know [Infographic]

Are you in the process of setting up an online shop? Need help understanding the common terminology used in the eCommerce industry?

The team from Red Website Design share 50+ terms and definitions in this infographic, including explainers on bounce rate, drop-shipping, SEO factors and more.

It could be a big help in understanding the key elements that you need to consider, and ensuring you cover all your bases.

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.