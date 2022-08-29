 Skip to main content
The Ultimate Social Media Marketing Checklist [Infographic]

Published Aug. 29, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Still struggling to get your social media marketing strategy on track, and working to promote your business – and ideally, generate leads?

There’s a lot to consider, and to keep on top of, which can be difficult for anybody, but for small businesses owners, in particular, who are generally limited in terms of the amount of time they have to spare, it can be almost impossible, especially if you’re not focused on the right elements.

So what are the right elements to track? The team from SEMRush have put together a new overview of essential social media marketing elements, which will help to guide your thinking and planning, in order to maximize your SMM performance.

And with the holiday season fast approaching, ensuring that you have all your bases covered is more important than ever.

Check out SEMRush’s checklist – which also includes links to its various tools that can help with each element – below.

Social Media Management Checklist

Latest in Digital Strategy
