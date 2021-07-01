The U.S. is TikTok's No. 1 Biggest Fan

People had a lot of extra time to themselves last year, and much of it was spent on their phones.

According to CleverTap, time spent on mobile apps increased across all generations in 2020. Gen Z increased their mobile use by 16%, Millenialls by 18%, and a whopping 30% increase in activity by Baby boomers and Gen X.

So where were people spending all that extra time? CleverTap released a blog post sharing stats on all mobile usage trends from 2020. As you can guess, the increase in time spent on Zoom and Google Meet saw significant increases in downloads and usage. It's also not surprising that TokTok was the #1 most downloaded social media app globally.

TikTok took off right when the U.S. went into lockdowns, and that's exactly when the massive increase in downloads and usage begun.

As of April 2020, TikTok had been downloaded more than two billion times on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

TikTok had an estimated 65.9 million monthly active users in the US in 2020.

TikTok will have 37.3 million Gen Z monthly users by the end of 2021 compared to 33.3 million on Instagram.

TikTok clearly is a place for brands to be right now, especially if your target audience includes Gen Z. Even more so if your target audience is U.S. based.

As seen in the graphic below, the U.S. seems to be TikTok's #1 fan.

The TikTok trend began in 2020 and is definitely here to stay.

If you've been debating creating a profile for your brand on TikTok, these are some interesting stats to consider.