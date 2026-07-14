Threads adds flair tags for community posts

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Threads has expanded the option for community members to add flair icons to their community posts, offering another way for the platform to streamline engagement and connection within community discussions.

As shown in this image, flair refers to icons and emojis that reflect subtopics within a group. Now, when users post to a community that offers flair, they can add that to their posts and further align their update with interested community members.

For example, a member of the BookThreads community could add a rose icon to show that they’re interested in romance, or a writing icon to indicate that they’re asking about writing.

The flair is displayed under a username on the community post and a user’s subsequent posts within that community will include the same icon by default (users can change this at any time).

This could be another way to make Threads a bigger focus for a broader scope of topical discussions, and help to connect like-minded users around specific topics.

Threads made its topic-based communities available to all users in October, and the platform has continued to add to its array of topical discussion groups ever since. Any topic that gains significant traction gets its own community designation.

The idea is that this will drive more focused discussion and community and make it easier for Threads users to find relevant people to connect with. Indeed, some communities are now branching off into their own subgenres, which is where this new flair option could be particularly helpful.

Threads launched an initial test of community flair in December.