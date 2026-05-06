Threads adds playable music stickers in-stream

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Threads is testing playable music stickers in the app, which will enable users to attach specific songs to their Threads posts, that can then be played by any viewer in-stream.

As displayed in this image, posted by Threads designer Christopher Clare, the new Threads music stickers will be displayed with a thumbnail image of the cover art for the track. Tapping the play button to the right will play a sample of the song, providing a means to directly share music in-stream.

Threads is essentially catching up to other Meta services in providing music sharing options in-stream. Meta has been working to improve its music sharing tools and processes, as TikTok has continued to gain traction as a key music sharing platform, which has driven significant engagement opportunities. Meta has also sought to establish deals with record labels, and new sharing tools, in order to align with the same opportunities.

As such, functionally, playable music stickers are not a major addition, but they could be a valuable option to help enhance Threads engagement, and drive more sharing in the app.

The feature is not widely available as yet, but will eventually be included as another post feature option within the composer, along with images, polls, etc.

Threads is still working out the final kinks in the process, but soon, users will be able to promote their favorite new tracks in-stream.