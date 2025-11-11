Threads Adds Podcast Promotion Tools

Got a podcast? If so, this could be interesting.

Threads is testing out a new podcast integration, which will enable you to add your podcast details to your profile in the app, which will then populate previews of your show when shared in Threads posts, via a custom thumbnail image and link.

As you can see in this example, you can now add your podcast info to your profile, which will align your Threads persona with that pod, and add a feature element to your profile display in the app.

And when you or any other Threads user shares a link to your show, it’ll appear with a dedicated link preview, beginning with Spotify connection.

It could be a handy way to promote your audio offerings, and drive more direct interest, and ideally clicks, in the app.

And Threads chief Connor Hayes says that this is just the beginning, with more features being developed to help podcasters build an audience in the app.

“It’s been great connecting with podcasters to talk about what’s next, and you can expect us to lean in here much more over the coming months. We’ll start rolling this change out today, and it will make its way to everyone over the next couple of weeks.”

Ingratiating itself with podcasters could be a good way to spark more community discussion in the app, by acting as the audience interaction platform to accompany podcast episodes. And if Threads can provide unique elements, and exposure opportunities, many podcasters will likely take note, and that could make it a more valuable, viable conversation platform to build an active audience.

Or it might just be a cool way to showcase podcasts in the app.

Either way, it’s another interesting development, and it’ll be worth watching what other podcast integrations Threads looks to add to drive more community engagement.

Threads is testing this new format from today, with plans to expand to more people and podcast platforms soon.