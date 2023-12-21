Threads Moves to Next Stage of Testing for Its API

As Threads continues to gain momentum, especially among journalists, a next key step will be the development of an API, which will then enable direct publishing to Threads, as well as scheduling, third-party analytics and more.

And the Threads team is working on this, with Instagram chief Adam Mosseri recently noting that they’re building a write API to begin with.

A write API would enable third-party publishing to Threads, which will be a big help for social media managers looking to manage yet another platform within their remit. But it wouldn’t facilitate analytics and other types of insight options as yet.

The Threads write API is already in live testing, so it’s close to launch, with the Threads team now looking to expand testing to partner and independent developers for further examination.

Threads will also look to eventually integrate the ActivityPub API as well, facilitating more open connectivity, but it’s not developing that option at this stage.

Threads has had a big year, racing to 100 million sign-ups in record time, then reaching 100 million monthly active users months after launch. Much of that success has come on the back of its connection to Instagram, and the massive amplification that Meta can provide through cross-promotion of Threads to Facebook and IG.

Without the Meta connection, it’s not clear that Threads would be such a success, while the divisive decisions undertaken by Elon Musk at the platform formerly known as Twitter have also played a part in Threads’ rising popularity.

But is it a good, sustainable platform in the long term?

The Threads team has already shown that it’s looking to take a different approach to app development, eschewing the usual pathway of amplifying the most engaging posts based on raw metrics, and not adding Trending Topics or even hashtags as we know them.

Meta believes that it has a better pathway to develop the next billion-user app, but it’ll be interesting to see whether Threads can maintain its momentum in 2024 and beyond.

But either way, at 100 million or more users, it is likely a consideration for businesses already and an API would be a big help on this front.