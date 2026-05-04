Threads expands trending topic summaries to more regions

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Threads announced an expansion of its trending topic summaries within the Explore element of the app, which provide artificial intelligence-generated summaries of the main topics of discussion among the Threads audience at any given time.

Originally launched in the U.S. in February 2024, Threads trending overviews provide brief summaries of all of the key topics gaining traction in the app.

And now, more people in more regions will be able to engage with the feature.

As explained by Threads Chief Connor Hayes: “Threads is where you go to talk about what's happening around the world — and Trending helps you find those conversations. We’ve been rolling it out to more countries and it’s now live in Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Brazil as of today. Working on getting it to more places.”

Threads’ topic summaries are determined by AI, based on what people are engaging with in the app. The Threads team also maintains a level of human oversight over the trends, in order to avoid topics that violate its community guidelines.

But ideally, the listing is designed to reflect key conversations and enable others to tap through to engage with the same, encouraging more real-time, topical discussion.

Threads has been careful not to push too far, too fast with its trends. The app also named them “timely topics” as opposed to trends, in order to manage expectations around what they actually represent.

Real-time engagement is a key battleground for Threads when it comes to taking on X as the top destination for topical discussion, particularly around in-progress events. X remains the big focus, largely through habit and established community connection, but Threads is steadily gaining ground, and becoming a bigger source of topical engagement for millions of users.

Indeed, Threads is now up to 400 million monthly actives, versus X’s claimed 600 million MAU, and it’s gaining momentum in several key discussion areas.

An expansion of trends could help with this, and create more real-time engagement in-stream.