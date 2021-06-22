TikTok Adds Brand Lift Study Option to Help Advertisers Glean More Insight into Campaign Performance

TikTok is looking to help brands glean more insight into the performance of their brand and marketing efforts by adding a new Brand Lift Study option, which will enable businesses to poll the TikTok audience through promoted campaigns.

As explained by TikTok:

"We've seen time and time again the collective power of our community from driving top hits, creating viral trends, to the increasing demand for popular products. TikTok Brand Lift Study provides brands with a refreshing approach to the traditional measuring and optimization of brand resonance. In true TikTok nature, TikTok Brand Lift Study is an immersive, in-feed polling experience, with music and motion graphics that users have known and love about TikTok."

Similar options are available on Twitter and Facebook, providing a means to get more insight into the impact of your marketing and promotional efforts, and how they relate to recall, favorability, engagement and more.

TikTok says that users will be asked to answer one of four questions posed by advertisers "in a way that feels natural and organic - in-feed on their For You page".

In addition to this, TikTok has also announced that it will be using Kantar as its third-party verification measurement partner for its Brand Lift Studies, adding an extra level of data assurance.

"As we continue to scale, providing advertisers with choices to fully understand the value of their ad campaigns on TikTok is fundamental to our mission of being transparent."

Brand Lift studies can be a great way to measure the true impact of your marketing efforts, which could be particularly valuable on TikTok, as it can be difficult to know exactly how well your efforts are going, especially when trying experimental creative, or seeking to align your approaches with key trends and engagement behaviors.

It might be difficult to know, for example, whether your brand is being praised or mocked as you look to align with the latest trend, and Brand Lift reports will give you more insight into such, helping to refine and improve your approach.

And as TikTok continues to grow, and lead the app download charts, that's no doubt becoming more of a consideration for even more brands. If you're looking to get a better understanding of your opportunities, and maximize your approach, Brand Lift reports could provide key insight.

The new option will be available via your TikTok ad partner.