TikTok Adds More Regional Trend Insights to its ‘TikTok Insights’ Data Tool

Published Sept. 7, 2022
This could be helpful in your holiday planning – today, TikTok has announced that it’s added a heap more data to its TikTok insights’ tool, which provides a range of snapshots and notes on key market trends, which you can filter down to specific info for your campaigns.

TikTok Insights

As you can see in this example, TikTok Insights provides data notes, which you can download as cards for use in presentations, or just in your own planning.

TikTok Insights

You can narrow the data down in a range of ways, with TikTok providing a heap of filtering options to hone in on specific usage trends.

TikTok Insights

So, for example, if you wanted to know key usage trends among US TikTok users over Christmas:

TikTok Insights

It could be a helpful resource for mapping out an optimal TikTok marketing approach, and now, TikTok says that there are a heap more regional insights included, so you have more ways to find out market-specific trend notes and pointers for your planning.

It’s not perfect, in that you can’t customize the data as much as you might like. But as a part of TikTok’s broader Creative Center platform, it’s another way to research key usage trends and behaviors, which could help to guide your TikTok marketing process.

And with more insights into your market, it’s likely worth a look.

You can check out TikTok Insights here.

