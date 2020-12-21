TikTok Adds 'Year in Review' Option to Highlight the Clips That You Engaged with Throughout the Year

It may be the year that many want to forget, but 2020 hasn't been all bad, with people also finding new ways to work, new ways to connect and new ways to engage with family and friends in order to stay in touch.

And for many, one of those discoveries has been TikTok. The app has been growing fast over the past couple of years, but it gained even more momentum in 2020, with people in lockdown seeking entertainment. The app's now on track to become the next billion-user platform, and that's despite it being banned in India, and facing ongoing speculation about its future in the US.

TikTok's made a lot of new fans, and now, it's looking to provide a little nostalgia to heighten that connection.

Today, TikTok has added a new 'Year in Review' feature, which enables users to take a look back at the top videos, tracks and effects they engaged with in the app throughout 2020.

As explained by TikTok:

"Starting today, we're giving you the opportunity to take a personal stroll down memory lane with our first "Year on TikTok" in-app feature, a special recap that highlights some of the TikTok moments that defined YOUR 2020 on TikTok."

A personalized highlight clip takes a look at all the videos you engaged with on the platform throughout the year, and along with notes on your favorite elements, it also includes data on how often you commented on videos, shared them, Likes, etc.

"Each personalized video highlights TikTok favorites from your 2020, and even shares a handful of top “vibes” based on the kinds of content you loved most."

The option's similar to Facebook's regular 'Memories' prompts, which can help to increase your connection with the app. When you look back and get a good memory, you note that Facebook was a part of that experience, which can make you feel more positive about the role the app plays in your day-to-day communications.

In addition to this, when users share their Year on TikTok video on TikTok they’ll also unlock a special "2021" badge which can be added to their profile photo "to help ring in the new year".

It's a fairly simple way to help showcase your in-app experiences, and highlight the role that TikTok has played in your life throughout the year. TikTok isn't able to generate clips for users who haven't been highly active in the app, so not everyone will have the opportunity to take part, but TikTok did also release its overall trends list for 2020 earlier in the month.