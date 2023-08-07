TikTok Announces ‘Gimme the Mic’ Music Talent Contest

Have you ever wanted to have your own moment on “America’s Got Talent” or “The Voice”?

This could be your chance. Today, TikTok has announced that it’s hosting its own musical competition in the app, which will give aspiring musicians a chance to win exposure and prizes.

Called “Gimme the Mic”, the event will provide a platform for wannabe music stars to showcase their talent, and canvass the TikTok community for votes.

The format of the event follows the TV talent show process, with registered entrants posting a submission video using the hashtag #GIMMETHEMIC. From there, the top 30 most popular creators (based on video interactions) will be selected to move on to the semi-final, which will be hosted via TikTok LIVE. The top 10 will then move onto the Grand Final event, to be hosted on September 10th.

As per TikTok:

“We are committed to creating fun and entertaining ways to elevate our talented community and support them as they share their passion and creativity with the world. Gimme the Mic is a chance for contestants to showcase their talent to a wider community. Not only that, global contest winners will receive a trophy, have the opportunity to be featured on official TikTok channels, and receive up to 500,000 Diamond rewards.”

The monetary value of TikTok’s Diamonds varies, but 500k diamonds is currently worth around $25,000 dollars, which you can spend in app or cash out.

That could be a big boost for aspiring musicians, while the exposure potential could also be a huge win, especially given the valuable role that TikTok now plays in showcasing new artists.

Indeed, TikTok has become a key pipeline for modern music trends, and getting your name into that stream could give your career a major kick. Aside from the cash prize, this could be a career-changing opportunity, which will no doubt get the attention of many artists.

It could also be a big win for TikTok, in generating more interest and activity, and underlining its role as a showcase for rising talent. Short-form is a good way to host this type of competition, and depending on response, it could end up being the first of many similar talent competitions in the app.

If you’re interested, you can register for “Gimme the Mic” via the audition page in the app, then post a 30-second submission video with hashtag #GIMMETHEMIC between August 7th and August 16th. More info here.