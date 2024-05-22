TikTok Announces New Ad Tools at World Event

TikTok has announced a range of updates to streamline the use of its various ad tools at its TikTok World 2024 event, including updates to its AI creative tools, improved ad automation options, new ad types, and more.

First off, TikTok’s launching a new “creative AI suite” for ad partners called “Symphony”, which will provide AI assistance in writing scripts, producing videos, brainstorming ideas, and more.

@tiktoknewsroom Introducing TikTok Symphony: our new Creative AI suite that blends human imagination with AI-powered efficiency to help marketers scale content development, creativity, and productivity on TikTok. ♬ original sound - TikTok Newsroom

The tool essentially incorporates all of TikTok’s existing AI tools into one platform, and will even be able to generate video promotions based on your existing assets.

To be clear, most, if not all of these functions, already exist. TikTok launched its AI ad script generator last June, its Creative Assistant tool (which can brainstorm ideas) last September, while it’s been working on translation tools for some time. The AI creative elements, are also part of its Creative Center tools, so effectively, this will just bring all of these elements into a single platform, making it easier to utilize them in one place.

Which will still be beneficial, don’t get me wrong, but the specific features are not as new and flashy as they might seem.

Along a similar line, TikTok has also announced a new, centralized location for all of its marketing tools, which it’s calling “TikTok One.”

TikTok One will make it easier to access TikTok’s various tools, essentially relacing its current Creative Center, and adding in additional creation elements.

As explained by TikTok:

“Brands will be able to tap into this one-stop-shop to access TikTok creators, production partners, and insights, including TikTok Creator Marketplace and TikTok Creative Challenge. With TikTok One, advertisers will be able to access nearly 2 million creators, discover top agency partners and leverage our creative tools to implement and scale successful TikTok campaigns, all with a single log-in.”

Having everything in the one place will make it easier to formulate your TikTok campaigns, and could be a handy integration.

TikTok says that TikTok One will launch later this year.

In terms of ad performance tools, TikTok’s announced that it’s also improving its predictive AI and machine learning tools for ad targeting, in order to drive better campaign results.

“TikTok's predictive automation solutions will select the best creative asset, choose the right audience, and put the best ad in front of the right customer at the right time, based on the advertiser's objectives.”

It’s also rolling out marketing optimization solutions for TikTok Shops, which will provide automation solutions for bidding, budgeting, ad management, and creative for TikTok Shop products.

Finally, TikTok’s also launching “Unified Lift,” which will incorporate its existing campaign measurement functions into a single performance measurement:

“[Unified Lift will] empower advertisers to confidently maximize the results of their investments on TikTok. Unified Lift combines the power of Brand Lift Studies and Conversion Lift Studies to give businesses a comprehensive view of their total TikTok campaigns' impact.”

TikTok’s also announced two new ad products at the event.

The first is called “Interactive Add-Ons for TopView,” which will enable advertisers to include “pop-out elements” and countdown stickers within their Top View campaigns.

TikTok’s also adding “Duet with Branded Mission,” which will enable brands to invite TikTok creators to Duet with their Branded Mission videos, helping to boost engagement and participation.

There are some interesting additions here, though most of the announcements, as noted, are actually just streamlining the existing TikTok ad tools. Which, again, is helpful in itself, but there’s not as much new stuff as it may seem on initial viewing.

But it will make using TikTok’s various ad tools easier, and it will help to get more brands tapping into its more advanced AI creation assistance tools.

I mean, I’d still have some hesitation in letting AI create large portions of my campaign, but with human intervention and input, there are some helpful and valuable tools in here.

You can read more about the TikTok World announcements here.