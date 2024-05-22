Pinterest Shares Insights Into Key Summer Trends

Pinterest has published a new overview of rising Summer trends, which provides helpful insight into the latest topics of interest, and could help to guide your marketing approach.

And as Pinterest notes, it is becoming a more critical hub of trends.

As per Pinterest:

“Pinterest is the ultimate destination to discover the hottest trends for the summer of 2024, where self-expression will lead the way for new aesthetics and trends across fashion, beauty, home decor and food. This summer, trending searches show that people are embracing a bold and fearless approach to showcasing their unique tastes and personalities across all facets of their lives.”

It’s interesting to consider the presence of Pinterest in this respect, as a platform for keeping up with the latest shifts.

Pinterest has always been a leader in product discovery, especially artisan products. But with the platform now rising to 518 million monthly active users, with some 40% of them being from Gen Z, it is indeed becoming more of a trend leader, and a key guide for those looking to keep up.

So what’s trending this Summer?

First off, Pinterest highlights “Maximalist” fashion, which includes “rock and roll style, alternative outfits, eye-catching patterns and unconventional silhouettes.”

As per Pinterest:

“Bold fashion allows individuals to showcase their unique personalities and individuality. In a world where self-expression is highly valued, bold fashion offers a means of creativity and confidence, empowering individuals to break free from conventional norms and embrace their own distinct style.”

So, apparently, Jo Jo Siwa’s recent revamp is entirely on trend. Kind of.

Pinterest says that trends like “tomboy femme” have seen a 3,900% increase in search activity in the app, along with “baggy outfit ideas” (+290%), “Rock and Roll outfit” (+1,050%), “Leather wear” (+470%), “Geek chic” (+870%), “Y3k outfits” (+6,030%) and more.

Also “Thigh jewelry” (+850%), if you were thinking of splashing out on a new piece.

Pinterest also highlights “90’s Beauty” as a key trend, with searches for “90s makeup look” and “2000s makeup” also seeing big increases in interest.

Some key trends of note here include “Calico hair” (+6,500%), “Heavy highlights on dark hair” (+2,840%), “90s layered bob” (+985%), “90s nail art” (+250%) and “90s glam makeup” (+280%).

I’ll tell you, I was around in the 90s, and most of these weren’t great then. But you can’t question fashion, I guess.

In other trend news, Pinterest says that “dopamine home décor” is on the rise.

What is “dopamine décor” you ask?

“Gone are the days of bland and generic beige interiors. People are yearning for spaces that burst with color, comfort and character, reflecting their individual personalities and creating a welcoming sanctuary that feels uniquely their own.”

Pinterest says that dopamine décor is “eclectic vintage” that tells a story and adds a sense of nostalgia and charm.

Key search trends here include “Grandma core bedroom” (+2,605%), “Tea sets vintage” (+168%), and “Vintage plates on wall” (+119%).

Also ducks, I’m guessing, those ceramic ducks in varying sizes that people used to have on their walls. I’ll bet they’re back in.

Pinterest also highlights “elegant tea parties,” inspired by the TV show “Bridgerton,” as well as creative twists on Summer foods as key trends of note.

There are some interesting notes here, which could help in your Pin promotions, by tying into these key themes, and creating aligned campaigns to maximize appeal.

And while some of these trends may seem a little odd, the numbers don’t lie.

You can check out Pinterest’s full listing of Summer trends here.