TikTok Announces Live-Stream Events and Content Highlights for International Women's Day

TikTok has announced a slate of live-stream events for International Women’s Day (3/8), while it’s also running a series of content highlights throughout the month to promote influential female creators.

As per TikTok:

“This year's IWD theme, #BreakTheBias, is a direct call to action for the world to recognize and address the biases women face in order to advance each and every day. On TikTok, women find ways to navigate these every day challenges by supporting one another, from exchanging tips on #CareerTok for negotiating better benefits and higher wages to candidly sharing their lives as parents.”

To mark the event, TikTok has scheduled a series of live-stream sessions with inspirational female creators, which will run on the main @TikTok channel in the app, starting at 5pm ET.

17:00 - 17:30 - "Vibin" with @Latto

17:30 - 18:00 - "Work With Me" with @nichellelaus

18:00 - 18:30 - "Get Ready With Me" with @kissyduerre

18:30 - 19:00 - "Train With Me" with @dafnenavarrol

19:00 - 19:30 - "Work With Me" with @natasha.surya

19:30 - 20:00 - "Cook With Me" with @himynameispriya

TikTok will also be curating content for the Discover Page, using daily and weekly themes, including:

#WhenWomenWin (3/8): From change-makers to innovators, here's to the power and strength of women leading movements towards progress across the world. Check out stories from our community with #WhenWomenWin.

#WomenInMusic (3/9): Be it an iconic, historic performance or a new artist heard for the first time, share your discoveries and find new favorites with #WomenInMusic.

#WomenInGaming (3/10): Celebrate and see some of the most popular gaming hacks, winning moments and tricks with the TikTok Community.

#WomenOwnedBusiness (3/19): From Wall Street to main street, see how women are building and growing their businesses on TikTok.

The highlights could help you discover more female voices in the app, and get tips and notes on how to maximize your own approach, in various ways, from these experts.

They could also inspire your own approach to International Women's Day, and Women's History Month, by underlining the influence of female creators on various trends and shifts.

TikTok’s events will run throughout the month, with the live stream sessions getting underway shortly.