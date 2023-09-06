TikTok Announces New Programming for Fashion Month

September is Fashion Month, with a range of large-scale, industry-leading fashion shows being held across the globe over the coming weeks, and aligning with this, TikTok has announced that it will be hosting a range of Fashion Month initiatives.

As per TikTok:

“From September 6 to October 3, join us and get your style on as we bring you the best fashion and beauty inspo, special moments on and off the runway, creators to watch, brands to love, and so much more.”

The main element of TikTok’s Fashion Month push is a showcase of its first-ever #TikTokFashion Collective, which is made up of fashion creators from around the world who’ll be sharing their insights in the app.

TikTok will have a dedicated team for each of the major Fashion Month shows, providing on-the-ground insights into each event.

TikTok will also be hosting its own “Fashion Month Hub” where it’ll highlight all the latest trends, and help to drive fashion discovery in the app, while it’ll also showcase the latest creations from a range of brands and publishers from around the world.

TikTok’s Fashion Hub will also feature tailored tabs, including "From the Runway", "Trending," and "Behind the Scenes" to help fashion enthusiasts discover more specific trends.

The various elements will invite TikTok users to engage with Fashion Month events, and given the rising popularity of fashion trends in the app, a lot of users will likely be paying attention, and seeking out related videos in-stream.

TikTok says that throughout 2023, global views of the hashtags #TikTokFashion and #BeautyTok have increased by over 300%, making fashion one of the fastest-growing trends on the platform.

And given TikTok’s broader popularity, it could provide an interesting window into the happenings around Fashion Month, with these dedicated streams providing more direct access.

If you’re a fashion brand, it’ll likely be worth tuning into the TikTok discussion, and taking note of key conversation trends.

You can search for TikTok’s in-app Fashion Hub by looking up “Fashion Week” or “#TikTokFashion”.